California man found guilty in largest Eau Claire Co. cocaine bust

A California man has been found guilty in the largest cocaine bust in Eau Claire County history.

Court documents show 35-year-old Samuel Serrano pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>40g). The charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dismissed but read in.

Law enforcement officials say Serrano drove a truck into the Menards Distribution Center and employees found suspicious items. Officials found 68 pounds of cocaine in the trailer, along with two meth pipes.

Serrano’s sentencing is scheduled for May, 11.

