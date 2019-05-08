California man hurt in Barron Co. ATV crash

On Monday, May 6, 2019, at 6:39 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a 4-wheeler crash in the Town of Clinton on the trail east of Almena.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with the Cumberland Ambulance, Almena Fire Department and the Life Link Helicopter.

An initial investigation shows that Nathan Sanchez, 22 of Long Beach CA, was operating a 4-wheeler and failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.

Sanchez was flown from the scene with serious leg injuries.

Speed and inexperience are contributing factors in this crash and a citation was issued for not having ATV safety.