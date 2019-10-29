California man runs for governor so he can run false ads on Facebook

Adriel Hampton is no stranger to the political arena.

The San Francisco-based activist unsuccessfully ran for Congress back in 2009. Ten years later, he’s got his eyes on the California governor’s mansion.

He registered Monday as a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial election. His campaign strategy: Run false ads on Facebook.

Hampton wants to challenge Facebook policy that allows politicians, including candidates, to run ads that aren’t fact-checked, CNN reported.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s questioning of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg inspired Hampton to launch his campaign.

Last Wednesday, she asked Zuckerberg if she could use Facebook to run ads that falsely claimed Republicans voted for the Green New Deal.

“I don’t know the answer to that off the top of my head, I think probably,” Zuckerburg said.

The next day, The Really Online Lefty League PAC, of which Hampton is the treasurer, ran a false ad on Facebook that featured spliced audio of Sen. Lindsey Graham proclaiming his support for the Green New Deal.

Facebook’s fact-checkers flagged it and had it removed. The social media giant allows dishonesty from politicians but draws a line at PACs or other political groups.

Hampton believes he can circumvent the system by becoming an active politician, thus sparking his campaign.

He claimed his false ads will target Donald Trump, Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives.

Hampton and Ocasio-Cortez are far from alone in criticizing Facebook’s policy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign wrote to Facebook asking the company to remove a false ad the Trump campaign ran about Biden and Ukraine earlier this month.

Facebook rejected Biden’s request.

Hundreds of Facebook employees penned a letter to their boss that voiced their disproval of the policy, The New York Times reported.

