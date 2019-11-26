California wildfire forces thousands to flee

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:32 AM, Nov 26, 2019

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say thousands of Southern California residents have fled their homes because of a wildfire burning in mountains near Santa Barbara.

A firefighter crosses Highway 154 while battling the Cave Fire in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason tells the KEYT television station that as many as 6,300 people have been evacuated and that about 2,400 structures are threatened early Tuesday.

Eliason says there is zero containment of the blaze early Tuesday.

Thousands of area residents are under evacuation orders but Eliason says no homes have been destroyed and there have been no injuries.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in Los Padres National Forest and grew rapidly in bone-dry vegetation.

The fire was mainly burning in the forest but evacuations were ordered in Goleta. A fire last year in the coastal city destroyed 13 homes.

Weather forecasts call for winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph (97 to 112 kph) at times into Tuesday morning but rain is expected later in the day.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus