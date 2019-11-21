Call center in Eau Claire to close in December

Safelite Solutions has announced the closure of an Eau Claire call center, leaving a possible one hundred employees out of work.

The company announced the strategic claims building on Graham Avenue in downtown Eau Claire, will be closing on December 5.

In a statement, the company says the building doesn't meet the future needs of the business.

Safelite says they've provided opportunities for a majority of employees to transfer to other facilities.

Employees at the facility estimate that 50 to 100 workers will be affected by the closing.