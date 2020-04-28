Calls fluctuate for the police department during Safer at Home

The Eau Claire Police Department says the Safer at Home Order has changed its calls and crime reports.

One thing that's become more frequent? Noise complaints.

“It makes sense if people are stuck inside together a lot or your neighbors are all in the house at the same time, where they might not normally be, it's natural I think that we might see some more of those types of calls,” says Josh Miller, Eau Claire PD’s Public Information Officer.

But he says some crimes have seen a significant drop.

“We definitely saw a big drop in the OWI calls, which makes sense with people staying home more often and certainly taverns not being open, we would expect those numbers to go down a bit,” he says.

The sheriff's department has also seen some changes in other types of calls.

“Some of the things that have gone down are traffic related, not as many people are moving around obviously with the safer at home order,” Lieutenant of Field Services at the sheriff’s department Cory Schalinske says.

Law enforcement officers have had to take precautions because of COVID-19.

“If we see a car that needs to be stopped because they're operating in a dangerous fashion, we're still gonna do that, we just might kinda change the way we conduct that traffic stop in order to keep a little bit more distance between us and the people that we're contacting,” says Josh Miller.

“Precautions have been in place to limit exposure, it's not that we don't want to respond or we're too busy, it's just that some cases can be handled over the phone or online,” says Schalinske.

And dispatchers are screening for symptoms in case first responders need to take extra precaution.

“If we're going to send an officer somewhere, or ems or fire, the dispatchers are going to ask a series of protocol questions to see if there are any COVID symptoms and that'll be relayed to the responding first responders to take the precautions that they need to,” says Miller.

But most importantly, the sheriff's department says they would like to thank the community for their compliance to the Safer at Home Order.

