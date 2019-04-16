"Campaign for Hope" raises funds for Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children

Hope Gospel Mission is celebrating the completion of phase one of their $6.4 million project.

Hope Gospel Mission's “Campaign for Hope” is now launching their second phase of the project to fund the Hope Renewal Center for Woman and Children, with $1.6 million still needed. But the $4.8 million Hope Renewal Center for Men is now complete.

The new larger facility located at 2650 Mercantile Dr. in Eau Claire offers everything from classroom space, dining facilities, administration offices and new spaces for a number of transition programs.

Across the road on Frank Street there is still work to be done to purchase and renovate the new Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children. For the first time, the new center will offer safe and stable homes for single women with children who are struggling with homelessness and addiction.

Hope Gospel Mission serves the homeless, hungry, hurting, abused and addicted throughout the Chippewa Valley but right now they have to turn away any women who come with children. But once the new Renewal Center for Women and Children is complete, they can fill that need for the community.

To donate click here.

