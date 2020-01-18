Camper fire in the Town of Liberty

The Viroqua Fire Department and the Viola Fire Department responded to a camper fire around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff, the structure fire happened at E9474 County Road SS in the Town of Liberty, five miles east of Viroqua.

By the time crews arrived, the sheriff says the camper was fully engulfed in flames but crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The only occupant of the camper was able to get out safely along with the occupants of the nearby residence.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

