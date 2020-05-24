Campgrounds encourage social distancing during Memorial Day weekend

Some people consider Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer.

But this year, it might look different for those who start their summer with a camping trip. Campgrounds are trying to keep people safe, while giving them the experience they expect.

“Not much has changed as far as the campers,” says Ryan Komorouski of New Richmond. “The campgrounds themselves have changed pretty dramatically.”

Memorial day weekend at Eagle Ridge Campground looks a little different than it has in years past.

“I know the restrooms are closed, the showers are closed down, playgrounds are closed and you can't do too much,” Komorouski says.

Brenda Bowe has been coming to Eagle Ridge for almost 10 years with her family.

“We're lucky that we have a shower in our camper so we can shower and use the bathroom,” Bowe says. “I do feel bad for people who don't have that opportunity.”

Eagle Ridge is trying to keep at least one open site between people and is not allowing tents or pop-up campers. The playground remains open, but management says it is up to parents to decide if their kids can play there.

“I think you can continue to do what you're doing, as long as you take the proper precautions,” says Kimberly Weber of Lakeville, Minnesota. Weber is an RN and says she uses the site as a way to get away from stress at work.

For some, camping is about continuing long-standing traditions.

“Our son was a baby when we started camping together, so almost 30 years,” Bowe says. “It's been a long couple months that we've been cooped up together and it is nice to get outside and enjoy your family and your friends.”

For others, like David Ratchje, it allows them to take a step back in time.

“It's a slower time, you can take advantage of nature, take a few deep breaths and you don't have to be going to the bars and restaurants every night,” Ratchje says.

Eagle Ridge says while reservation numbers are similar to years past, more people from Minnesota decided to come to Wisconsin for the holiday weekend.

“This Memorial Day weekend in particular, we had reservations in Minnesota, Komorouski says. “The governor over there said they can't open up until after June 1st, so we had to scramble last minute.”

With summer right around the corner, campgrounds like Eagle Ridge hope their guest enjoy the outdoors in the safest way possible.