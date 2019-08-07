Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives

19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky (Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 2:32 PM, Aug 07, 2019

TORONTO (AP) — Police say they believe the two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man have been found dead in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky. She says she is confident it is them but an autopsy will confirm the identities.

Police said Tuesday that items belonging to the pair were found along the Nelson River in Manitoba. The two bodies were located a kilometer from the items.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and were suspects in the shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus