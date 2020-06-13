Friends of Vernon County National Night Out-

Today, we sadly announce the cancellation of Vernon County National Night Out 2020. This decision did not come lightly for us as our first event was such a huge success. We had big hopes for 2020; however, due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, we felt it best not to hold the event this year. This is due to concerns for the health & well-being of our friends & neighbors as well as the financial impact the pandemic has had on our small communities.

We want you to know that we are still here for our communities. Due to such a successful event in 2019, Vernon County National Night Out has been able to give back to the community. We recently have made a donation to the Stoddard Splash Pad, and will be donating to the 2020 Vernon County Stuff the Bus program.

We want to make sure that we can bring you the best National Night Out event possible and continue to give back to our communities. We are already planning for a bigger & better event in 2021. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the event, a sponsor, or donating please feel free to contact us.

Thank you for making Vernon County such a great place to live and work. Thank you for keeping yourselves, your families, and our first responders safe & healthy through these unprecedented times. We will get through this together & stronger. Stay safe & healthy Vernon County!

Vernon County National Night Out Committee