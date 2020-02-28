Candidate for Altoona School Board holding a community listening session

Hillarie Roth, a candidate for the Altoona School Board, wants to bring the community together to discuss human trafficking, after news of the indictment of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs. In this discussion of human trafficking, Roth says that she wants to inform people of the role it has in schools and how it is impacting the community of Altoona.

The listening session will be held at Cabin Coffee Co. on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 pm to 7 pm. According to Roth, Fierce Freedom, Rep. Jesse James, Altoona police and local clergy will be in attendance. All are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

