Candlelight vigil honors Chippewa Co. homicide victim

"Anybody was free to come. So if you knew Bridget or Doug or Calvin and had a story you wanted to tell, that's what we're here for. To remember the good times, the bad times, and help each other with a little bit of closure," said vigil co-organizer Cody Zimmerman.

On what would have been Bridget German's 67th birthday, community members remembered their friend and their coworker.

Last month, four people were killed in two shootings in Chippewa County.

The sheriff's department says Ritchie German Junior killed his mother Bridget, brother Douglas, and nephew Calvin at a home in the Town of La Fayette. Then, he killed Laile Vang and hurt her parents at a home in Lake Hallie before shooting and killing himself.

Monday night, friends of Bridget German organized a candlelight vigil near the Lake Wissota Family Fare, formerly Gordy's Market, where Bridget worked.

The vigil gave friends, customers, and coworkers a chance to share their memories of Bridget and her family.

Organizers describe Bridget as a positive person who always tried to brighten other people's days.

"We are one big family so now that one of us is gone, there's part of us that is missing. Even though I no longer work at the store here, every time I would come in and she was working, she would give me a hug, see how I was doing," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says many of Bridget's coworkers looked up to her and viewed her as a motherly figure in their lives.

He hopes Monday night's vigil helps the community heal and remember something positive out of the tragedy that took her life.