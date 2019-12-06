'Cannonball Run': New record claimed for cross-country drive from New York to Los Angeles

Updated: Fri 9:44 AM, Dec 06, 2019

NEW YORK (Gray News/CNN) - Don't try this in your vehicle.

In a law-defying feat, three men drove the "Cannonball Run" from New York to Los Angeles in this record-breaking time. (Source: CNN)

Three drivers have claimed the new record for the fastest time driving cross-country from New York to Los Angeles. They did it in 27 hours and 25 minutes starting Nov. 11.

CNN reports Arne Toman, Douglas Tabbutt and Berkeley Chadwick were the three men who accomplished the illegal feat and shattered the previous record of 28 hours and 50 minutes.

Toman told CNN he doesn't plan on trying to improve on the previous record, as the team had ideal weather conditions and no traffic or construction in their way.

The three drove a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG and claimed to have an average speed of 103 mph. They topped out at speeds of more than 190 mph during the drive.

They avoided police during the trip with the help of the Waze app, a CB radio and other tools.

Copyright 2019 CNN via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
