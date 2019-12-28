Truck bomb in Somalia’s capital kills at least 30 people

A civilian who was wounded in suicide car bomb attack is helped at check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec, 28, 2019. A police officer says a car bomb has detonated at a security checkpoint during the morning rush hour in Somalia's capital. (Credit: AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsame)
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 2:47 AM, Dec 28, 2019

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - A Somalia government spokesman says the death toll in a truck bombing at a busy security checkpoint in Mogadishu is at least 30 and it likely will rise again.

The mayor says more than 90 people were wounded, including children.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

