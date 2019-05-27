Car chase ends with arrest in Jackson County

On Monday, May 27, 2019 at about 5:30 PM Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s along with Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the City of Black River Falls, Jackson County Wisconsin with a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle crashed and fled on foot with a firearm.

The suspect appeared to have attempted to gain entry into several homes and vehicles before a second confrontation with law enforcement took place. The suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Law enforcement are currently working on several scenes in the City of Black River Falls and want to thank the citizens for their patience with our investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time.

This case remains open and under investigation. This is all the information we are prepared to release at this time.

