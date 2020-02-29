Car crash causes power outage in Monroe County

On February 29, 2020, around 1:55 am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received multiple alarms of power outages in the Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville, and Kendall areas. At approximately 2:01 am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical alarm in Oakdale. Officials say that the response was canceled due to the alarm being set off after a power outage.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the Communications Center was notified at 2:18 am that a Chevy Silverado truck had crashed into a power pole on State Highway 71 near Logan Road in Wilton. Officials say a witness observed the male driver of the vehicle flee before police arrived. At approximately 2:29 am, Melissa S. Bakke of Glendale called the Communications Center to advise them she had crashed into the power line pole but was now at home.

Officials say that deputies spoke to Bakke and her boyfriend William L. Rieck of Glendale, and it was found that Rieck was the operator and sole occupant of the truck during the crash. Rieck claimed he fell asleep and caused the crash. He did not sustain any injuries.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Rieck was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center, and failure to notify police of a crash. Bakke was cited for obstructing an officer.

Repairs are being made to the Alliant Energy lines that were affected by the crash. Officials say that a fire occurred at a nearby substation while the power was being restored, which caused the power to remain out for an extended period of time. Alliant Energy estimates an additional eight hours until power is restored in the Wilton and Kendall areas, as well as other areas serviced by them.

Officials say that Emergency Management is putting a plan in place for warming centers to be opened if needed when temperatures begin to drop in the evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office advises calling the Monroe County 911 Communications Center or the non-emergency line at 608-269-6333. They also advise to only use the 911 lines unless it is an actual emergency and to check in on elderly family and neighbors to ensure their safety.

