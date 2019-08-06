Car crashes into semi in Buffalo County

A car crashed into a semi in Buffalo County on Monday.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a car was traveling northbound on Highway 25 when it began to hydroplane and crossed into the southbound lane.

Officials say weather and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The car driver has been identified as Barry Farthing. The semi driver has been identified as Douglas Houselog, who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The roadway was closed to traffic for nearly two hours.

