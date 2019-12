A vehicle struck a horse that was in the roadway in Tomah.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Jonathan Schendel was driving south on State Highway 131 at 11:56 p.m. when he hit a horse that was in the road.

Officials say Schendel suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later brought to a hospital. The horse died at the scene due to injuries suffered from the crash. The owner of the horse was contacted.

The crash is still under investigation.