Car on fire after crash, cement truck extinguishes fire

A two car head on crash caused one vehicle to start on fire Monday.

A Volvo was traveling south on Highway 87 when it crossed the left of center line and into the path of a Honda in the northbound lane. The Honda left the roadway, overturned in the ditch, landed on its roof and started on fire.

A cement truck was stopped when it came near the scene and officials used the water from the cement truck to extinguish the fire.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the two car head on crash happened on State Highway 87, north of St Croix Falls.

The driver of the Volvo was transported for injuries in the crash. The driver of the Honda was flown to Regions Hospital in the twin cities.

The crash is still under investigation.

