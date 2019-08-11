Car show raises money for Osseo K9 unit

A local car show is helping to support the paws that enforce the laws.

The Sixth Annual Stockman's Car Show took place Sunday in Osseo.

Organizers say more than 500 cars were on display and thousands of people stopped by to see the cars and help raise money for the Osseo Police Department's K9 unit.

Besides the car show, the fundraiser featured music, food, and prizes.

K9 Kimber also stopped by the event.

Money raised will help maintain the K9 unit, including medical care and supplies for K9 Kimber.

Kimber is certified tracking, searches, and narcotics detection.

"We love it, we've been here 26 years, Stockman's farm supply. We've always been giving back to the community, so we enjoy this and this is what it is all about. We probably have about 5,000 to 7,000 people out here today coming through," said event organizer Jerry Conner.

Organizers say more than $3,300 was raised for the K9 unit.

Stockman's has also been supporting the K9 program throughout the years by donating dog food.

If you'd like to donate to the Osseo Police Dept. K9 program, you can contact the police department at (715) 597-2481 or city hall at (715) 597-2207.