Carbon monoxide warning for hunters using heating systems

It's also recommended for hunters to check their heating systems, especially in cabins and shacks that haven’t been used for a while.

Carbon monoxide can build up so it's important to check ventilation.

Deputy Allyn Bertrang with Eau Claire Fire Rescue recommends getting smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, having heating systems looked at by professionals and making sure ventilation pipes are clear.

“Any type of engine that has combustion has carbon monoxide so you would not want to use it in any space that does not have proper ventilation”

Deputy Chief Bertrang says it's common to respond to carbon monoxide poisoning in the winter. The gas is odorless and Bertrang says people may not notice it until they start experiencing symptoms. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache and nausea but it can even be fatal.

