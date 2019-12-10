Care Closet provides for students in need

We all need to bundle up when heading outside this time of year, but not everyone has the proper winter attire.

Now that winter has arrived, school districts in the Chippewa Valley are asking for help with donations for kids in need. They are collecting snow pants, gloves, boots and all of the winter essentials to keep kids warm this winter.

In the Altoona School District they have opened up a Care Closet to give families a no cost shopping option for their kids. The service is offered all school year long and they have a variety of items but this time of year, it’s all about winter gear.

For more information about how to donate items or benefit from the Care Closet click here.

But Altoona is not the only school district with the programs, there is a similar service for the Eau Claire Area School District. They are in need of gently used or new boots, snow pants and winter gloves this time of year. Those donations can be dropped off at the main office for the Eau Claire Area School District. For more information click here.