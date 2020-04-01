Career Development Center makes masks

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center has been in business for 60 years -

“We help people with disabilities, disadvantages, and we also serve homeless individuals in Chippewa Falls area,” says Gregg Mizerk.

But this is the first time they’ve encountered a pandemic, and they are doing what they can to help the community meet needs for it.

We have the capability of sewing, the community needs masks, so we decided to take that up,” says Gregg Mizerk, president of the Career Development Center.

They plan to make a thousand per week and have just started production, after doing research to make masks out of safe materials they already had.

“We did a test and they actually hold water which is a really good thing if you cough or sneeze into it those particles aren’t going to come out as easy,” says the supervisor of the project.

The masks are packaged in ziploc bags, which include two masks and instructions on how to use them.

“We have an at-risk population so what we’ve first been making them for is all of our employees for group homes, and after that really we’re making them for hospitals and urgent care centers, there’s donation locations throughout the community so we’re preparing them for those. If there’s somebody who needs something, let us know and we’ll try to accommodate that,” says Mizerk.

If you’d like to help, the Center needs materials to keep up production, as their masks are free of charge.

“We’re looking for quarter inch elastic that will create the banding around the masks that would be a big help for us because it is getting harder to find that material,” Mizerk says.