Carson Park hosts 37th annual Festival in the Pines

The 37th annual festival in the pines started Saturday and runs through Sunday.

There are over 200 vendors of crafts, food, and activities for all ages.

Kids also have somewhere to play with the Rock n Roll to Go Kid’s Zone featuring inflatables and a bouncy house.

For the second year the event hosted festival of wines where you could taste local wine, any wine left after Saturday will be sold Sunday by the bottle.

Organizer, Lionel Lee, says the car show on Sunday is one of the favorites.

"There's going to be a couple hundred classic, antique, vintage cars here, we have the car show girls as well,” Lee said. “So come on down Sunday. I looked at the weather and the weather is going to be beautiful."

On Saturday, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up, $4 for seniors 62 and up, and kids 11 and under get in free.