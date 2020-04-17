Carson Park renovations could be pushed back

Upgrades for one of Eau Claire's most iconic landmarks was scheduled to happen as soon as this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic could put those plans on hold.

Built in 1937, there are more than 140 baseball games played each summer at Carson Park, between multiple high school teams and community teams.

Besides regular ball games, the city of Eau Claire and the Carson Park Baseball Fundraising Group are also looking to make improvements to the stadium.

Eau Claire Community Services Director Jeff Pippenger says the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down donations coming in for the renovation.

The plan is for $3 million in renovations to the bleachers, bathrooms, and dugouts.

$1.25 million is needed to begin the construction.

Pippenger says the fundraising effort was well on its way to meet its goal, but has hit a snag in recent weeks.

The group does have until Sept. 2021 to raise the funds, but if it is not on track in the coming months the project will be pushed back a year from this fall.

"The goal of the city and this group is to basically bring it up to a level of safety, but also for the next generation of kids and ballplayers. And really the entire community to enjoy this gem that is Carson Park," said Pippenger.

The action on the field at Carson Park this year is currently up in the air.

At least one league that utilizes the field has announced it is pushing its opening day back.

The WIAA is meeting next week to discuss the future of spring sports this year.