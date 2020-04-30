Carson Park shines bright for prep athletes

When Governor Evers extended his safer at home order, that in turn closed schools until at least the fall, which also meant the cancelation of spring sports.

For high school senior athletes, this one hurts pretty deep. In the blink of an eye, their season, and for some, careers have come to an end, and tonight they were given their official goodbye.

At Carson Park Baseball Stadium, senior baseball players from Eau Claire North, Memorial, Regis and Immanuel Lutheran were given their final send off. The Carson Park lights were lit up for 20 minutes and 20 seconds while seniors from each school had their name read over the public address system one final time, which made for quite the emotional night.

It’s not exactly the storybook ending these athletes were hoping for. They were hoping for another at-bat, or one last catch, but one final goodbye, is better than none at all.

