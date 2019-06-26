Carson Park to get new stadium repairs

Carson Park's baseball stadium in Eau Claire is getting a makeover.

The city says it will allocate $250,000 toward the Carson Park stadium project. That will be in addition to the $1.25 million already set aside in prior years. The estimated cost for the complete project is about $3 million.

This is a fundraising project between the city and private donations from the community.

This stadium project will focus on making repairs to the grandstand and replacing the metal bleachers on the first and third base lines. Other repairs will also include work on concessions, restrooms, and dugouts.

“The last big renovation of the park was in 1999,” said Community Services Director, Jeff Pippenger. “We're seeing the aging effects of the park.”

Pippenger says the drainage system underneath the grandstand has also been compromised. He says the system has been rusted out. He also says another area that needs work is the corroded support beams in the grandstand.

“This is a historical location in the city of Eau Claire and we want to make sure we preserve it,” said Pippenger.

He says repairs are expected to start this fall after the baseball season is finished.

Donations are still needed by the community. If you’d like to make a donation to the Carson Park stadium project, you can contact Mark Faanes at mfaanes@wipfli.com or 715-829-8912.

