Cash bond reduced and posted for man charged after fatal fight outside La Crosse Menards

The cash bond for a man who is accused in a fatal fight that happened outside of a La Crosse Menards has been lowered and posted.

La Crosse County Court records show the cash bond for Matthew Kinstler was originally set at $100,000 and has now been lowered to $5,000.

Kinstler's judge requested earlier that the bond be lowered and that request was originally denied.

Kinstler is accused of getting into a physical fight with a 79-year-old man and causing his death. The complaint also accuses Kinstler of threatening to bring a gun to a local alcoholic anonymous meeting last week.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on June 5.