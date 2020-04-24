Cash bond set at $1 million for suspects in Eau Claire homicide case

Cash bond has been set for two suspects who have been charged in the case of a homicide that happened in Eau Claire on March 20.

Court records show Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez have both been placed on a $1 million cash bond.

The criminal complaint says an Eau Claire Police officer responded to a report of shots fired at a residence at Kappus Drive on March 20.

The complaint says during the investigations, a female victim told law enforcement that two males had kicked in the back door and held a gun to Edwin Garcia-Smith. She told investigators she wrestled one of the men to the ground while holding her baby. She was shot in the leg during the fight. The baby was not hurt. She told investigators that she did not know the men but knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith.

Ian Kearns, Joe Moya, and Juan Olivarez, all from the Chicago area, are each charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Court records show there's still an active warrant for the arrest of Kearns.