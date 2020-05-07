Cash bond set for man accused of killing man in Lake Hallie crash

Bond is set for $5,000 cash for a Lake Hallie man accused in a crash that killed a man.

Christopher Peterson, 38, appeared in Chippewa County Court Thursday by video conference.

Dennis Mohr, 60, was found dead Saturday morning in a ditch at Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie Saturday morning.

An auto part on the scene was traced to Peterson.

A preliminary breath test measured .05, below the legal limit for driving.

He was initially arrested for hit and run causing death.

Thursday in court, prosecutors say he could be charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

