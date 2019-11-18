Cat food recalled over salmonella risk

The Utah-based company Go Raw is recalling its Quest brand 2-pound frozen bags of beef cat food. (Source: FDA/CNN)
Updated: Mon 12:17 PM, Nov 18, 2019

(CNN) - A cat food company is issuing a nationwide recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The Utah-based company Go Raw is recalling its Quest brand 2-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.

The recall was put into place after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products but can be a risk to humans who handle it.

For more information, including specific UPC codes, go to FDA.gov.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
