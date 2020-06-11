Catholic Charities to purchase Mayo building for new resource center

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse announced Thursday that Catholic Charities will be purchasing one of its buildings as a new Franciscan Community Resource Center.

The building will provide a place to shower and do laundry for those experiencing homelessness and help find permanent housing and jobs.

In the past few months, Catholic Charities has provided over $70,000 in direct aid for families in need.

The non-profit also found permanent housing for 36 people last month.

The new resource center will serve more than just those experiencing homelessness.

"This facility will also be for those who live on the edge of homelessness," said Karen Becker, the Catholic Charities director of marketing. "We want to try to help those in our community who are living paycheck to paycheck or, as an example with this COVID[-19 pandemic], who suddenly lost a job and are really struggling."

Catholic Charities will do some minor remodeling of the former Mayo financial support building.

It hopes to have the new daytime center up and running no later than January 2021.