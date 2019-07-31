Caught on camera: Herd of goats escapes enclosure, runs through neighborhood

A herd of goats overran a neighborhood near Seattle and it was caught on camera. (Source: YouTube/Mark Svendsen via CNN)
Updated: Wed 9:35 PM, Jul 31, 2019

SEATTLE (CNN) - A Washington state homeowners association has some explaining to do after its effort to keep the neighborhood looking well-kept became overrun - not with weeds, but with goats.

Dozens of goats flooded the community near Seattle Wednesday. The animals got out of their enclosure and ended up in the neighborhood’s streets.

The goats are used to nibble away the weeds and vegetation between homes, and they were taking their job seriously.

Even a herding dog couldn't get them back into the pin.

That task took several hours and a lot of help from community groups.

