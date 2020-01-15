Cause of Neillsville fire unlikely

Neillsville's fire chief says it's unlikely a cause will be determined following a deadly house fire earlier this week

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on the 100 block of east 12th Street in Neillsville.

Chief Matt Meyer identifies the victim as a man who was approximately 55 years old. His name has not yet been released.

It took about 20 minutes for the Neillsville Fire Department to put the fire out.

Chief Meyer says finding a cause will be difficult, given the fire's extensive damage.

