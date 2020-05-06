Celebrating nurses on National Nurses Day

According to the World Health Statistics Report, there are nearly four million nurses and midwives in the United States, and around 29 million worldwide.

For the past 38 years, Kim Wells has been a nurse.

It's something that runs in the family.

Both her sisters have been in the field, so have some of her nieces.

She also says it was her mother's dream job.

"I'm not afraid to hold someone's hand or to give someone a hug. Right now during COVID obviously I'm not doing that, but the patients are what make this worthwhile for me," said Wells.

She started out when she was 17 working in a nursing home as a nurses aid, then went right into LPN school before getting her RN degree.

"I think you have to have the heart to be a good nurse, you have to really be fully invested. It's not just a job, you sometimes don't go home at the end of your shift. If there's somebody that needs you, you stay," Wells explained.

Wells currently works at the Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center.

Lois Geary, who has been a nurse for 24 years, is Kim's partner at the center.

"Her openness, her compassion, her enthusiasm. We just mesh, we just click together," said Geary.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells says it's been like nothing else she's seen in her 38 years.

"Our patients are fearful right now, and I think the whole world has a little fear with what's going on. I'd be lying if I didn't say I had a little bit of fear but I really trust in our medical system," said Wells.

But amidst all the fear, there is hope and gratitude for nurses fighting hard all across the world.

"We do have to come to work, we do take care of sick people but that's what we sign up for when we decide to be a nurse. But the outpouring of thanks and people making masks, donating, everything. It's wonderful," said Wells.

While National Nurses Day will come and go, the passion these healthcare workers have for taking care of people won't.

Wells says she's hoping to work a few more years as a registered nurse, but whenever she does decide to retire she says she would still like to volunteer at free clinics or wherever help is needed.