Celebrity bartending event benefits Joshua's Camp

Local celebrities are raising money for families of children with cancer.

A celebrity bartending event for Joshua's Camp took place at Cowboy Jacks in Altoona on Saturday. The event features three rounds of bartending, each ending with the auctioning off of a local celeb's signature drink. Money raised from tips, auctions, and raffles all benefit Joshua's Camp, a special retreat for families with children battling cancer. Sportscene 13's Justus Cleveland served as a celebrity bartender.