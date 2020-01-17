Census Bureau looking for more Wisconsin census applicants

The U.S. Census Bureau is still in need of 27,500 additional applicants throughout Wisconsin.

Census takers must be 18-years or older to start work, but high school students apply if they will be 18 at the time that they are hired.

The pay has increased pay rates to $17 to $24 per hour for census takers in Wisconsin.

Local recruiting events are as follows:

Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Neillsville City Hall.

Jan. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Government Center.

Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stepping Stones Food Pantry in Menomonie.

