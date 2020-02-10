Census Bureau seeking thousands to help get counts

The 2020 Census has already begun in some states.

Here in Wisconsin, it will begin in the spring. According to Karen A. Davis with the U.S Census Bureau, people will have a little over a month to complete the census.

“A vast majority of people will be invited to participate in the census around mid-March,” Davis said. “We are giving everyone until the end of April to complete that self-responding.”

But, there are still thousands of census taker positions that need to be filled. Nearly 20,000 people are still needed to be census takers in Wisconsin. If you're looking to make some extra cash, you may be able to make up to $24 an hour by working for the Census Bureau.

“The jobs we hope people apply for are what we call 'Census Taker positions,'” Davis said. “These are the people who are physically going to be going door to door and getting people to answer questions.”

This year, people will be able to take the census in a new way as well as the traditional way.

“This is the first time we offer to go online to complete the census; you can call and do it over the phone,” Davis said. “The third way is that traditional questionnaire that comes in the mail.”

In Eau Claire County, more than 600 people are still needed to apply for Census Taker positions. Census Takers help reach the hard to count communities, like those experiencing homelessness, children under five years old, college students and anyone who does not self-report.

"First and foremost, we want everyone to know that everyone counts," Davis said.

Davis said the census is more important that just counting U.S citizens, however.

“Representation of congress is determined by these numbers as well as federal funding for many programs you see in your own communities,” she said.

Once the census is completed by everyone in the United States, it goes to the White House.

“Those numbers will go to the president of the United States by the 31st of December 2020,” David said. “They also go to congress on April 1st of 2021.”

If you are interested in becoming a census taker, more than a thousand jobs are available in the Chippewa Valley. Davis said they have flexible hours to work with almost any schedule.

For more information, click here.

