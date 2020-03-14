Census mailings sent out to Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County residents should be on the lookout for mail from the census bureau.

County Administrator Kathryn Schauf says the first round of mailings went out last week. Residents are asked to respond either online, by mail or by phone. If you do not respond, you’ll get postcard reminder and possibly a visit from a census worker.

“We use that information to draw political boundaries, and that affects our representation at the federal, state and local levels,” says Schauf.

She adds that when people are not counted; the result is a loss of federal and state aid coming into the county.

