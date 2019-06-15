Ceremony held honoring military war dogs

When we think about veterans, it is easy to forget about the four-legged heroes that also served.

A tribute at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park was created so no soldier would ever be forgotten: man or dog.

"It's the gospel truth,” says 1st Sgt. Lloyd Nimmer. Nimmer served as a scout dog handler in Korea. “Those dogs saved my life and many others. It's very emotional."

A stone laying ceremony was held Saturday in Neillsville to honor military working dogs who served during the Vietnam conflict. Michael Rude served as an infantry scout dog handler in Vietnam. He says this tribute is important.

"It's right to have a tribute. When we left Vietnam, all of the dogs were classified as equipment by the military and there were euthanized. It was a very disgraceful end to the life of a good solider."

The exact number of war dogs used during the Vietnam conflict is unknown. According to uswardogs.org, approximately 4,900 dogs were deployed between 1964 and 1975.

Michael Olson served as a sentry dog handler in Vietnam. He says dogs are used for three reasons.

"Scout dogs, which were out in the jungle with the military. Sentry dogs which guarded a perimeter and then tracker dogs, which track the enemy after you've lost contact."

Nimmer says he and Rin Tin would spend hours late at night clearing mine fields.

“That dog was so good. He never barked, never made a peep and he would crawl right next to me if I was crawling. I tripped a wire several times. It was dangerous, but we survived."

The dogs served as a handler’s eyes and ears in the jungle.

"When the sun goes down, the jungle comes alive with noises. It's very intimidating and you have to depend upon your dog," says Olson.

For Rude, he knows without Princess, he would not be here today.

"It was Christmas of 1969. 16 of us were out on a patrol and princess had a strong alert. If it wasn't for princess, all 16 would have probably been wiped out."

According to Rude, about 20,000 American lives were saved thanks to military working dogs.

To those were served beside man's best friend, they will always remember the sacrifice.

"We were best friends. She saved my life and I took care of her," says Rude.

"He's your best friend, he saves your life," says Olson.

“He and i were just like, inseparable," says Nimmer.

