Eau Claire Police are looking for a suspect after a chainsaw and a catalytic converter were stolen from the Learning Tree Daycare.

Police say on Dec. 28 a silver/gray minivan with a large dent to the rear passenger side entered the parking lot. The chainsaw was stolen from the snowplow truck and the catalytic converter was removed from the daycare van.

If you have any information you are asked to call 715-839-4972.