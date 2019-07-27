ChalkFest 2019

Artists of all ages were able to purchase sidewalk squares as their canvas and got to work - using only chalk and their creativity to produce beautiful works of art. One artist says she has been coming to ChalkFest since she was 15. She says ChalkFest is a way for artists to express themselves through their work.

"I have a style I’ve established since I was 18. It's called 'steampunk.' it's a combination of the Industrial and Victorian age so it’s a lot of gears, kind of like Bandbury,” said local Eau Claire artist Autumn Tio. “I wanted to combine it this year with Japanese culture as a mash-up."

Organizers say there were two hundred-thirty two available squares for artists in this year’s event and only three were not used. Saturday night will be the artist awards and Sunday there will be an all-day galley.

