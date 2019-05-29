Chamber hosts meet-and-greet with Eau Claire City Council members

Business leaders got a chance to meet with the recently-elected members of the Eau Claire City Council.

The reception was hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

It was open for all chamber members and allowed for those recently elected to discuss local issues with area businesses leaders in an informal setting.

"We encourage our board members and again our government affairs committee - about 30 each - to really coming again just start that conversation and learn who people are. I say one of the biggest things for any elected official is to be able to put that name and face together, so when you make that call, they know who you are and they know who you represent," said Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce CEO David Minor.

This was for the members who won election in April, council president Terry Weld, incumbent members Kate Beaton and Catherine Emmanuelle, returning member David Klinkhammer and new council members Laura Benjamin and John Lor.