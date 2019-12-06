Chancellor Schmidt announces disciplinary sanctions taken for students involved in racist image

Friday, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt announced disciplinary sanctions have been determined for students involved in posting a racist image and comments on social media.

Schmidt's statement did not detail what those sanctions were.

The incident was first reported last month. Five members of the UW-Eau Claire football team were linked to the messages, which included a depiction of a KKK rally.

The statement said if the sanctions are appealed, a hearing committee will review the matter.

