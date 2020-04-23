Chancellor Schmidt gives weekly COVID-19 update for UWEC

UW-Eau Claire is planning for potential fall budget disruptions, according to Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

In his weekly briefing Thursday, he says one-time expenses tied to the COVID-19 outbreak have increased, bringing the university's budget shortfall to $8.6 million.

Schmidt says UW-Eau Claire will still be able to cover the loss using emergency reserves and cash balances, but admits considering scenarios so the university can keep operating.

Chancellor Schmidt also says UWEC is facing a more-than 10 percent decline in overall enrollment.

However, it's reporting an increase in applications from students currently living near its main campus.