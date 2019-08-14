"Change for Kids" supports women and children in Chippewa Valley

There is a new way in the Chippewa valley to turn your spare change into positive change in the community. On Wednesday, you can drop off your spare change at Northwestern Bank locations to help Hope Gospel Mission with their new center for women and children.

This new fundraiser in the Chippewa Valley is all about kids helping out other kids. The change will go to help Hope Gospel Mission in their new Women and Children's Center that will be opening soon in Eau Claire.

The purchase, renovation and opening of the Hope Renewal Center of Women is in Phase II of Hope Gospel Mission's Campaign For Hope. Phase II is designed to raise $1.6 million for the purchase and renovation of an existing facility to begin serving women and children.

The entire idea for the fundraiser was inspired by a 6-year-old who wanted to help the homeless with her spare change. Her mom, Sarah Stokes, thought the idea to help to could include all of the kids in the Chippewa Valley. If kids bring in some spare change to donate at the bank locations, they will receive a certificate for a free ice cream cone at Olson’s Ice Cream.

You can drop off change at Northwestern Bank locations in Altoona, Lake Wissota and downtown Chippewa Falls from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Organizers say they have a goal to raise $5,000 throughout the day and then Northwestern Bank will match that $5,000.

