Charges dismissed against former Eau Claire Regional Arts Center director

Charges against the former executive director of the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center have been dismissed in Eau Claire County Court.

Records show Benjamin Richgruber was previously charged with third degree sexual assault and those charges were amended to lewd and lascivious behavior. Those charges have now been dismissed on a prosecutor's motion due to fulfilling requirements of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, the original sexual assault charge stems from two, unwanted sexual acts which took place inside Richgruber's office at the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center in June 2016.