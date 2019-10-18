Wausau shooting suspect facing 17 charges, accused of rigging apartment building for explosion

The 64-year-old man accused of shooting three people—killing one and injuring two—is charged with 17 counts related to a deadly shooting and apartment arson case.

Henry West is charged with murder for the shooting death of Patty Grimm, 11 counts of attempted homicide, arson, three counts of attempted arson and obstructing an officer.

According to court documents released Friday, West is accused of rigging the apartments at 117 Fullmer Street for an explosion by damaging the natural gas supply line and placing containers of what appeared to be gasoline. An officer with the Everest Metro Police Department estimated in the documents that there was enough natural gas in the apartments that, if combusted, there would have been a large explosion capable of killing or injuring several to hundreds of people, including all the residents, law enforcement and first responders at the scene. West is also accused of starting the fire in the garage of his Fullmer Street apartment.

Court documents say the manager for the apartment complex said he was being evicted on the day of the shooting, and that West had been very upset with cemetery management at the time of his firing in 2012, making death threats to management. About a week prior to the shooting, West had told apartment management that he was "going to make the news big time."

The shooting happened Oct. 3 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Police said Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau, was shot multiple times and killed just inside the doorway of the cemetery office. She was the General Manager at Pine Grove Cemetery. Wausau police investigations captain Ben Graham says the cemetery's foreman William Buhse, 60, of Wausau, is still hospitalized as of Friday; he was shot in the head, according to court documents, and was in critical condition at the time.

Rosemelia Short, 70, of Wausau, was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Short is related to a cemetery employee.

In a news release, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said West was a former employee of Pine Grove Cemetery up until 2012. He says West did not leave employment on his own terms and was dissatisfied with Pine Grove Cemetery.

Friday, the judge raised West's bond from $1 million to $10 million cash.

"The next step is to continue to conduct interviews with witnesses and families of the victims involved in this case," Graham said. "And we anticipate that we will be able to bring this case to a close in the next few weeks."