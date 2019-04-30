Charges filed after alleged inappropriate contact with youth academy resident

A Menomonie woman is charged with one count of sexual assault of a child while she worked at the Eau Claire Academy Youth Treatment Facility.

A complaint was filed Tuesday in Eau Claire County court against 22-year-old Alissa Martin.

In it, authorities allege the inappropriate contact happened with a resident in the TV room of the academy.

They say the contact happened sometime this year before Martin was fired on February 6.

When interviewed, Martin admitted some level of contact was made with the resident.

She's free on bond and due back in court June 11.